

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were lackluster on Wednesday despite the U.S. Senate approving the much-awaited $1.5 trillion tax reform bill, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals while widening American budget deficit and income inequality.



A technical vote in the House is still needed before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.



The benchmark DAX was down 13 points or 0.10 percent at 13,202 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Energy firm Innogy rose over 1 percent amid news its CEO is leaving with immediate effect. RWE shares advanced 0.8 percent.



Pharmaceutical company Stada jumped more than 9 percent after concluding a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Nidda Healthcare GmbH.



Insurer Allianz was marginally higher after its digital investment unit Allianz X invested $96.6m in digital micro-insurer BIMA.



Furniture retailer Steinhoff, which is facing a credit squeeze following allegations of accounting irregularities, plummeted as much as 33 percent.



In economic releases, Germany's producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in four months in November, Destatis reported today.



Producer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October. This was the lowest since July, when prices climbed 2.3 percent.



