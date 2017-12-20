

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank decided to maintain its negative interest rate and to begin reinvesting next month the bonds that mature in 2019.



The Executive Board of the Riksbank voted to hold the repo rate at -0.50 percent, and to begin slowly raising the repo rate in the middle of 2018 as previously announced.



Policymakers observed that monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to continue to be close to the target.



The Riksbank's net purchases of government bonds will amount to a nominal value of SEK 290 billion at the end of 2017. Redemptions and coupon payments in the government bond portfolio will be reinvested until further notice, the bank said.



To retain the central bank's presence on the market and attain a relatively even rate of purchase going forward, the reinvestments of these redemptions and coupon payments will begin as early as January 2018 and continue until the middle of 2019, the bank announced.



This means that the Riksbank's holdings of government bonds will increase temporarily in 2018 and the beginning of 2019.



Deputy Governors Martin Flodén and Henry Ohlsson entered reservations against the decision to begin reinvesting in January 2018 the bonds that mature in 2019.



Riksbank said it is prepared to implement further monetary policy easing if necessary to stabilize inflation and safeguard the inflation target.



According to new projections, the economy will grow 2.9 percent next year, 1.7 percent in 2019 and 2.1 percent in 2020.



In October, the bank had forecast 2.9 percent growth for 2018, 2 percent in 2019 and 1.9 percent in 2020.



Inflation outlook for 2018 was raised marginally to 2 percent from 1.9 percent. The bank maintained 2.8 percent projection for 2019 and 3.1 percent for 2020.



