

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower on Wednesday despite the U.S. Senate approving the much-awaited $1.5 trillion tax reform bill, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals while widening American budget deficit and income inequality.



A technical vote in the House is still needed before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 3 points at 5,380 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Lender BNP Paribas slid half a percent after reports that it is considering moving 45 internal finance jobs from Paris to Lisbon.



Michelin Group gained half a percent after it appointed a new leadership team for North America.



