Revealed: the UK City with the Most Generous Men, According to JewelStreet

A nationwide website survey commissioned by JewelStreet into jewellery gifts purchased by 27,838 of its male customers has revealed that men from Liverpool are the most generous gift-givers in the United Kingdom with an average spend of £330.20 on a jewellery gift for a loved one.

The 10 most generous male jewellery gift givers:

Liverpool £330.20 London £304.35 Blackburn £300.00 Bristol £295.75 Birmingham £259.33 Bletchley £248.33 Chelmsford £216.67 St Helens £178.67 Sheffield £175.00 Reading £173.33

The survey also revealed:

What to buy?

37.5% of men would buy their partner a necklace as a Christmas gift

39.1% of women would prefer a ring as a Christmas gift



35% of men would choose silver as a Christmas gift

37.6% of women would prefer diamonds as a Christmas gift

How much to spend?

17.5% of men would spend less than £60 on jewellery as a Christmas gift

43.4% of women would expect their partner to spend less than £60 on a Christmas gift

Overall experience

87.5% of men rated buying jewellery for their partner as a positive experience

85.5% of women loved their partner's choice of jewellery gift

39.1% of women would return/swap a piece of jewellery not to their taste

"Understanding our customers is critical to our overall understanding of the designer jewellery market. It allows us to be ready with jewellery that is on trend and at the right price," commented Kerrie Waters, PR Executive at JewelStreet.

"With over 600 independent jewellers and 20,000 unique pieces of jewellery our male visitors were telling us the choice was too vast. That's why we developed our interactive Men's Gift Finder to make the gift purchasing experience much easier.

"The highlight for me is that 85.5% of women now love their partner's choice of gift. Men are getting it right."

About JewelStreet:

JewelStreet is home to over 600 independent jewellery brands. After hand-picking emerging names, JewelStreet provides an online platform for these talented designers and artisans to thrive and reach new audiences. From Stockholm to Melbourne, Rio to Singapore, JewelStreet seeks out creative design, expert craftsmanship and ethical practice to present the best new brands and their finest pieces to the world.

