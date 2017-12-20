Bombardier Transportation / Bombardier Keeps Regional Victoria's Rail Network Moving with Additional VLocity Railcars . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Bombardier to supply 27 additional VLocity diesel multiple unit (DMU) railcars to Transport for Victoria (TfV) bringing the total fleet to 264 railcars

- Trains to be manufactured locally in Dandenong, Victoria supporting over 600 jobs in the region

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation will build and deliver an additional 27 VLocity diesel multiple unit railcars for Transport for Victoria (TfV) and the Victorian State Government, which will bring the total fleet to 264 railcars (88 x 3 car-sets) in passenger service by 2019. The total value of the contract is approximately 146 million AUD (112 million USD, 95 million euro).

"We are delighted to deliver these award-winning trains to Victoria's Regional Rail Network in partnership with the State Government, TfV and V/Line" said Andrew Dudgeon, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation in Australia. He added, "These trains will provide an improved travel experience for passengers, and help address the mobility needs of a rapidly growing population. This order demonstrates confidence in our VLocity vehicle platform which was designed, engineered and manufactured in Victoria, for Victorians."

The new trains will achieve over 69% local content, support over 600 jobs across the rail industry and help meet the demands of the regional rail network.

As part of the Victorian Governments recently announced $18 million Regional Rail Connectivity Project, Bombardier is enhancing passenger connectivity across the regional fleet with the installation of in-train 4G signal technology following the successful completion of a pilot program this year.

Operating on V/Line's Regional Rail Network since 2005, the VLocity trains that Bombardier has been building in Dandenong for over ten years move approximately 1.2 million Victorians safely each month. The VLocity trains are designed to operate at a maximum speed of 160kph and carry over 230 passengers per train. Proven components and systems on the fleet ensure high reliability and minimize downtime during maintenance, supporting maximum availability of the fleet for passenger service.

Bombardier has been active in Australia for more than 60 years. Today, it has a workforce of more than 1000 employees across 21 locations and it is a complete provider of rail solutions and services.

