

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish Krona spiked up against the euro in early European deals on Wednesday, as Sweden's central bank decided to maintain its negative interest rate and to begin reinvesting next month the bonds that mature in 2019.



The Executive Board of the Riksbank voted to hold the repo rate at -0.50 percent, and to begin slowly raising the repo rate in the middle of 2018 as previously announced.



The Swedish Krona climbed to a 2-week high of 9.8585 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 9.9447. The Krona is likely to find resistance around the 9.7 region.



