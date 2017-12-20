Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 20
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/12/2017) of £58.62m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/12/2017) of £45.89m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/12/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|258.15p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|253.85p
|Ordinary share price
|253.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.80)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|136.21p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|139.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.23%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 15/12/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.77
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.60
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.29
|4
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.10
|5
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.08
|6
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.05
|7
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.02
|8
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.96
|9
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.94
|10
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.93
|11
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.91
|12
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.89
|13
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.82
|14
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.79
|15
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.78
|16
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.72
|17
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.66
|18
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.65
|19
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.63
|20
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.61