Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.12.2017 | 10:40
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 20

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/12/2017) of £58.62m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/12/2017) of £45.89m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/12/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*258.15p 17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*253.85p
Ordinary share price253.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.80)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share136.21p 9,349,000
ZDP share price139.25p
Premium to NAV2.23%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 15/12/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.77
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.60
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.29
4Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.10
5Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.08
6McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.05
7Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.02
8Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.96
9Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.94
10Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.93
11Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.91
12Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.89
13Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.82
14Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.79
15Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.78
16Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.72
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.66
18Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.65
19Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.63
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.61

© 2017 PR Newswire