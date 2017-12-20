

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were lackluster on Wednesday as the pound inched higher and investors awaited Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech to Parliament.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,540 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



BHP Billiton shares advanced 0.6 percent. The mining giant said it has reached a view to exit from the World Coal Association due to differences between its positions on climate and energy policy.



Shaftesbury shares declined half a percent. The real estate investment trust announced that it has acquired six buildings on Neal Street, Seven Dials, for 24.6 million pounds, inclusive of acquisition costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX