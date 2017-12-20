Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2018/SoftAtHome/
|Company:
|SoftAtHome
|Booth/Stand:
|Venetian, Suite 31-216
|Event:
| CES 2018
Jan 9 12, 2018
Las Vegas, NV, US
|Web:
|
http://softathome.com
|Twitter:
|
https://twitter.com/SoftAtHome
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/softathome/
About SoftAtHome
SoftAtHome is a fast growing software company delivering leading connectivity, pay TV and digital services for Operator devices in the home. We empower operators to compete against local and global players alike by leveraging the ecosystem to deliver outstanding services. SoftAtHome delivers standards-based cost-effective solutions, which are simple and long lasting. Its solutions are deployed in 30 million homes across 18 countries. The company is headquartered in France with development and sales teams also in Belgium and the UAE. For more information, visit our website at www.softathome.com or follow us @SoftAtHome.
