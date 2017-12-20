Chengdu, Home of Giant Pandas Invite Foreign Talents to Become "Golden Pandas"

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The giant panda is known as a national treasure of China. In Chengdu, the hometown of the pandas, there is a world-class science and technology zone equivalent to Silicon Valley of the US and Sophia Antipolis of France -- the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (CDHT). Today, the city plays a vital role along the "Belt and Road" and the Silk Road Economic Belt, while Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone has become a magnet for high-level talents from across the globe.

In December 2017, the "Golden Panda" talents plan was initiated by Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, which is comprised of beneficial policies involving 12 aspects such as introduction of talents, support for innovation and entrepreneurship platforms, investment and financing aids, overseas talents offshore innovation and entrepreneurship assistance, and accommodation assurance for human resources. Furthermore, it has been decided that every year no less than USD 100 million will be allocated for the recruitment of human resources from around the world.

In addition, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone has established 18 "Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talents" in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, and constructed the International Talent City, an entity that provides full-spectrum agent services for high-level domestic and foreign talents engaged in innovative and entrepreneurial undertakings. At present, Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone has assembled more than 482,000 talents of all sorts, and five Nobel Laureates have been introduced under a flexible mechanism.