QPR Software's latest customer is a leading Nordic logistics company serving a wide range of consumer and corporate customers in several countries.



The company chose QPR as their process mining solution provider because of the technical capability and flexibility of QPR ProcessAnalyzer. The customer aims to use process mining to increase the efficiency of its core processes in logistics and warehousing services.



"We are very happy to co-operate with this new customer, and help them to locate the available business benefits and to improve their operations. We are pleased that our expertise in process mining and continuous efforts in technological development have again resulted us a great new customer case", says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.



The deal consists of software licenses for QPR ProcessAnalyzer and an implementation project.



Follow the link to learn more about QPR ProcessAnalyzer.



About QPR Software



QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference. With 25 years of experience, 2000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



For additional information, please contact:



Matti Erkheikki Senior Vice President, QPR Software Plc Tel. + 358 40 717 2570 Email: matti.erkheikki(at)qpr.com