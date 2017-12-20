Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-20 10:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status for Rokiškio suris AB (RSU1L, ISIN code: LT0000100372).
The tender offer to buy up company's ordinary registered shares has ended.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
