London stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as activity started to wind down ahead of Christmas, although investors will be keeping an eye on developments across the pond where the US tax bill is another step closer to being passed. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,541.83, while the pound was steady against the euro and the dollar at 1.1307 and 1.3384, respectively. The Republican-led US Senate has approved a tax bill that includes $1.5trn of tax cuts - the biggest tax ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...