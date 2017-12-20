Copenhagen, 2017-12-20 11:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



2018 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):



-- Silent period 9 January 2018 -- Annual report 2017 6 February 2018 -- Annual General Meeting to be held 12 March 2018 at ALK 4.00 p.m. Bøge Allé 1 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark Written requests to have specific business transacted at the AGM will be included in the agenda if received by the company on 26 January 2018 at the latest (may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)



-- Silent period 6 April 2018 -- Three-month interim report (Q1) 2018 4 May 2018 -- Silent period 18 July 2018 -- Six-month interim report (Q2) 2018 15 August 2018 -- Silent period 12 October 2018 -- Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2018 9 November 2018



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014



