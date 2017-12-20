United States Nutritional Shakes and Bars Retail Market to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Retail sales of nutritional shakes and bars to rise 8.3% annually through 2021. The market for nutritional shakes and bars has experienced vigorous growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel flavors and ingredients such as superfoods amid trends toward healthy living and eating. Additionally, nutritional shakes and bars are increasingly marketed as organic and non-GMO, with new options available to consumers who look to environmental sustainability and nutritional content when purchasing foods.



Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities identifies these and other trends influencing the nutritional shakes and bars market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction



SCOPE OF THIS REPORT



METHODOLOGY



CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET



MARKET SIZE & SEGMENTATION

Scope & Methodology

Product Definitions

Market Size & Historical Trends

Market Segmentation



PROJECTED MARKET GROWTH

Market Projections

Factors Influencing Market Growth



CHAPTER 3: MARKETING & RETAILING



THE MARKETERS

The Range of Marketers

Leading Marketers



MARKETING & NEW PRODUCTS

Marketing Trends

New Product Trends

Retailing Trends



CHAPTER 4: THE CONSUMER



CONSUMER TRENDS

Product Usage Rates

Consumer Demographics

Consumer Psychographics



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scjv2r/united_states?w=5





