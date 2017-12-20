sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Nutritional Shakes and Bars Retail Market to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Retail sales of nutritional shakes and bars to rise 8.3% annually through 2021. The market for nutritional shakes and bars has experienced vigorous growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel flavors and ingredients such as superfoods amid trends toward healthy living and eating. Additionally, nutritional shakes and bars are increasingly marketed as organic and non-GMO, with new options available to consumers who look to environmental sustainability and nutritional content when purchasing foods.

Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities identifies these and other trends influencing the nutritional shakes and bars market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.
Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Introduction

SCOPE OF THIS REPORT

METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET

MARKET SIZE & SEGMENTATION
Scope & Methodology
Product Definitions
Market Size & Historical Trends
Market Segmentation

PROJECTED MARKET GROWTH
Market Projections
Factors Influencing Market Growth

CHAPTER 3: MARKETING & RETAILING

THE MARKETERS
The Range of Marketers
Leading Marketers

MARKETING & NEW PRODUCTS
Marketing Trends
New Product Trends
Retailing Trends

CHAPTER 4: THE CONSUMER

CONSUMER TRENDS
Product Usage Rates
Consumer Demographics
Consumer Psychographics

Companies Mentioned

  • 18Shake
  • ALDI
  • Amazing Grass
  • Caveman
  • Element Bars
  • iFit Nourish
  • Kirkland
  • Kuli Kuli Moringa
  • Lrabar
  • Millville
  • NuGo
  • Pure Organic
  • Quest Beyond
  • RXBAR
  • Sara Hall
  • Shakeology
  • Soylent
  • Sunwarrior
  • The Man Shake
  • Unicorn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scjv2r/united_states?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire