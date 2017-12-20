United States Nutritional Shakes and Bars Retail Market to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Retail sales of nutritional shakes and bars to rise 8.3% annually through 2021. The market for nutritional shakes and bars has experienced vigorous growth in recent years as consumers have sought novel flavors and ingredients such as superfoods amid trends toward healthy living and eating. Additionally, nutritional shakes and bars are increasingly marketed as organic and non-GMO, with new options available to consumers who look to environmental sustainability and nutritional content when purchasing foods.
Nutritional Shakes and Bars: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities identifies these and other trends influencing the nutritional shakes and bars market, highlights key market opportunities, and reveals consumer attitudes that will help shape the market through 2021. Key players in the market - and the factors shaping their evolution - are also discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Introduction
SCOPE OF THIS REPORT
METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET
MARKET SIZE & SEGMENTATION
Scope & Methodology
Product Definitions
Market Size & Historical Trends
Market Segmentation
PROJECTED MARKET GROWTH
Market Projections
Factors Influencing Market Growth
CHAPTER 3: MARKETING & RETAILING
THE MARKETERS
The Range of Marketers
Leading Marketers
MARKETING & NEW PRODUCTS
Marketing Trends
New Product Trends
Retailing Trends
CHAPTER 4: THE CONSUMER
CONSUMER TRENDS
Product Usage Rates
Consumer Demographics
Consumer Psychographics
