Alstom Selected Teleste as a Partner for On-board Passenger Information and CCTV Solutions for the Company's Citadis Spirit Platform in North America

TURKU, Finland, Dec. 20,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation has been selected as a provider of on-board passenger information (PIS) and CCTV solutions for Alstom's Citadis SpiritTM light rail platform in North America. Alstom is a leading provider of integrated transport systems, and the company's Citadis Spirit platform has been designed to meet the needs of modern mobility in city centres as well as on peripheral rail networks. Teleste's on-board PIS and CCTV solutions will be deployed to about 100 trains, which Alstom will deliver to the cities of Toronto and Ottawa in Canada. Both contracts also include possible options for additional trains.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Alstom and support their Citadis Spirit platform in providing the North American passengers with an enjoyable and safe travelling experience. We are confident that the passengers will appreciate the level of on-board information services offered in these trams, while the operators will benefit from our high-performance CCTV solution", shared Pekka Vänni, Director of On-Board solutions business unit at Teleste. "As the needs of modern mobility are evolving rapidly, our solutions are also designed to provide public transport operators with tools to flexibly address the new challenges by improving operations and efficiency through, e.g., train-to-ground communication enabled by wireless technologies."

Smart and safe on-board solution for modern mobility

Teleste's deployment to Alstom includes systems for the delivery of passenger information, public address, intercommunications and on-board video surveillance. The solutions allow public transport operators to ensure the safety of passengers and their daily rides, while making it possible for the passengers to enjoy versatile on-board services such as the delivery of timely and accurate passenger information. Wide dynamic range and crystal clear visibility of the information is guaranteed by our Mitron on-board displays.

The deployment also includes features based on wireless train-to-ground communication that provides operators with an agile tool for various functionalities. The system allows operators to, e.g., stream messages to the passengers, monitor the positions of trams, view CCTV video streams, offload video recordings, use remote diagnostics and even execute software updates.

Based on Teleste's proven technologies, all our on-board solutions are confirmed to railway standards and highly reliable in operation. Please, visit our website for more information about our on-board solutions and their benefits.

