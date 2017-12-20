Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-20 / 11:18 *Press release* *PNE WIND AG completed the Kührstedt/Alfstedt wind farm with 43.2 MW * Cuxhaven, December 20, 2017 - PNE WIND AG has finalised a major first step in the development of its new European wind farm portfolio: the Kührstedt/Alfstedt wind farm (Lower Saxony) was fully erected. The majority of the 13 wind power turbines with a total nominal output of 43.2 MW has already been put into operation. In addition, the transformer station built for this wind farm is already in operation. Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "We have once again proven that we are pursuing project development and realisation of wind farms with a high level of competence and expertise. Thereby we finalised the major first step in the development of the new wind farm portfolio." Kurt Stürken, COO of PNE WIND AG: "This wind farm was erected exactly within the planned time frame, despite sometimes adverse weather conditions during the construction phase. This is how we will also approach the forthcoming projects." Construction of the wind farm began in May 2017. The "Kührstedt/Alfstedt" wind farm houses five Siemens wind power turbines with a nominal output of 3.2 MW each and eight Senvion wind power turbines with a nominal output of 3.4 MW each. The total height of the turbines is between 171 and 176 metres. The wind farm will generate environmentally friendly electricity sufficient to cover the average demand of approx. 31,000 households. A special feature of this wind farm: PNE WIND intends to install a "need-based night-time lighting system" on the wind power turbines. This means that the red beacons required by international aviation safety regulations are only activated when an aircraft is in the vicinity of the wind farm. PNE WIND AG will make this investment, which is related with additional costs, voluntarily, also in order to further strengthen the acceptance of wind power turbines. The related approval processes are currently being coordinated with the diverse authorities. *About the PNE WIND Group* The PNE Wind Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leading German wind farm developers. With its approx. 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group has been offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging from the development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing and repowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source for more than 25 years. Once the completed plants have been handed over to operators, the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial management services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms. The offshore wind farms at sea are developed up to the point where they are ready to be constructed and services are provided up to the operation of the wind farms. Alongside its business activities in the established domestic market in Germany, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in order to benefit from the tremendous growth potential of the global wind energy market and it is expanding into dynamic growth markets. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE WIND AG* *PNE WIND AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Head of Corporate Head of Investor Relations Communications Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 454 Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453 Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373 Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373 Christopher.Rodler(at)pnewind.com Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE WIND AG Key word(s): Energy 2017-12-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE WIND AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pnewind.com Internet: http://www.pnewind.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 640785 2017-12-20

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2017 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)