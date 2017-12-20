V-Sensor health sensor and app to enter final phase of clinical trial early in 2018

Leman Micro Devices (LMD), the developer of regulated consumer healthcare products that is backed by major players within the mobile device industry, has welcomed news that other companies are entering the market, and at the same time has sounded a note of caution concerning medical accuracy and the need for calibration.

Comments Mark-Eric Jones, Founder CEO of LMD: "We are tremendously excited that prominent companies are actively promoting the ubiquitous smartphone as a sophisticated and potentially life-saving medical tool. The recent announcement by Taiwanese company MediaTek shows the degree of confidence that industry has in this approach."

LMD launched the world's first medically-accurate sensor that can be built into a smartphone to make measurements of blood pressure and other vital signs at the start of 2017 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The V-Sensor health sensor and app uses a modification of the classical medical technique of Riva-Rocci to measure blood pressure, but instead of inflating a cuff on the arm, the user simply presses their index finger against the V-Sensor, which is built into the smartphone. An app, using gamification, ensures that the correct pressure is applied for the correct length of time in order to achieve a medically-accurate and consistent blood pressure reading. LMD's devices, which also measure body temperature, are calibrated for life during manufacture.

The V-Sensor health sensor and app is set to undergo final clinical trials at CHUV, a renowned Swiss university hospital, early in 2018, before submission to the FDA and other authorities globally for certification of medical accuracy. In addition to blood pressure and temperature measurements, the V-Sensor can also read blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and respiration rate.

Adds Jones, Founder CEO of LMD: "Medical accuracy is the last barrier that industry must overcome before we see the smartphone become accepted as a device that is trusted by users as well as doctors and other professionals worldwide to provide precise, repeatable analysis of the user's state of health."

