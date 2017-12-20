Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), one of the two largest footwear retailers in Russia and the leader in the mid-price segment of the Russian footwear market1, that includes 533 stores in more than 140 cities of Russia and two production facilities, reports that the Company received a notification from the main shareholder Anton Titov that he plans to buy Company's shares.

This decision shows confidence of the main shareholder in further development of the Company, which is supported by very strong financial performance for 9 months of 2017 and high dynamics in key lines and accentuates Anton Titov's wish to support share liquidity after IPO.

The size of the planned purchase will depend on the market condition and will be done with compliance of all regulatory expectations.

Over the past 9 months of 2017, the volume of consolidated unaudited revenues of the Group increased by 12% and made 7.23 RUB bln; the net profit of the Group increased by 9% up to RUB 670 mln; EBITDA made up RUB 1.79 bln, an increase as compared to 9 months of 2016 was 15%. For the 11 months of 2017 the retail network grew by 79 stores, with the Company planning to open 6 more stores in December. Obuv Rossii's plans concerning further active development are supported with favorable forecasts for the shoe market. For example, according to Discovery Research Group, during the first six months of 2017, the market growth in pars was 17.2%. During the next five years, according to DRG forecasts, the market will increase on average by 6-7% in volume terms and by 9-11% in monetary terms.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain ranked among top two Russian footwear retailers. The Group is the leader of the mid-price segment of the shoe market. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

1 In terms of the number of stores and revenue for the six months of 2017, according to Discovery Research Group

