The EU Council has defined its negotiating strategy for the so-called winter package, with which the EU wants to reach its energy and climate targets. The representatives of member states accepted, inter alia, the right to self-generation and CO2 limits for power plants to be financed through capacity mechanisms.

On December 18, the European Council defined its negotiating strategy with the EU Parliament and Commission for the so-called Winter Package.

Under the package, the EU aims to implement its 2030 climate and energy policy. The Council endorsed, among other things, the proposals of the package for solar self-consumption and those for green electricity cooperatives.

Their rights and obligations, the Council said in a press release, are "now clearly defined." In the future, prosumers and small-scale installations should also benefit, inter alia, from simplified notification procedures.

The EU wants to set its future climate and energy policy with the winter package that the EU Commission has prepared. The Energy Council brings together energy ministers from all member states, in order to find a balance and reflect different interests within the EU.

A group of countries, including France, Italy and Germany, called for more ambitious renewable targets, and should be strong allies to increase the EU's goals through the next steps of the negotiations, said Aurélie Beauvais, Policy Director at the European solar association SolarPower Europe.

The renewable goals, which aim for a 27% share of renewables by 2030, are not particularly ambitious, compared to the targets set for 2020. The above-mentioned group of countries is seeking to provide the Commission with more control mechanisms and provide better clarity for investotrs.

After yesterday's meeting, milestones are now set not only for 2023 (24%) and 2025 (40%), but also for 2027 (60%) on national RES development trajectories. However, the Council has rejected the proposals to give the Commission the faculty to make quantitative recommendations to individual member states, if they fail to achieve their targets.

Carsten Pfeiffer,

