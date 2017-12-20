Technology solutions provider and developer of network data processing technology Ethernity Networks announced the signing of a contract with a global networking equipment manufacturer based in Australia on Wednesday, which would incorporate Ethernity's patented data flow processing technology into the customer's 10 Gbps point-to-point wireless solution. The AIM-traded company said the contract, which carried an upfront licensing fee of $0.23m plus ongoing usage royalties, would see Ethernity's ...

