Playtech has increased the maximum payout to the head of its new sports division by 35m by lifting the cap to 95m. The gambling software company said it had increased Armin Sageder's potential windfall to align his interests with the enlarged sports division. Sageder joined Playtech when the FTSE 250 group bought 90% of the company he founded, Best Gaming Technology (BGT), in 2016. Sageder, who made about $50m from the sale, kept a 10% stake in BGT and agreed to stay for at least three ...

