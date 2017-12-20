

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Fenner Plc (FENR.L) declined around 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications announced Wednesday the appointment of Brett Simpson as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Simpson, 53, will join the Company on May 1, 2018 and will take over from Mark Abrahams as Chief Executive Officer from that date.



Abrahams, who temporarily resumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at short notice in January 2016, will retire from his executive position and the Board upon the appointment of Simpson. He will be retained on a consultancy basis for a period of time to enable an orderly handover.



Simpson has been Chief Executive Officer of Low & Bonar PLC since September 8, 2014. He started his career at The Dow Chemical Company in 1986.



Vanda Murray O.B.E., Chairman of Fenner, said, 'With his industry background, track record and international experience he will bring deep strategic and commercial acumen and strong general management skills as we move Fenner into its next phase of growth.'



In London, Fenner shares were trading at 382.75 pence, down 6.07 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX