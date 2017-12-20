20 December 2017 Announcement No. 32/2017



As stated in company announcement no. 25/2017, Christian Sagild resigns as CEO of Topdanmark effective of 1 January 2018. It was also stated that Topdanmark's Board of Directors would initiate a recruitment process to find a successor for Christian Sagild.



Until the recruitment process has been completed and the new CEO takes on the position, Lars Thykier will be acting CEO of Topdanmark and will still be CFO.



