

20 DECEMBER 2017



NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Northern Venture Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 December 2017 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.



The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Richard Green, Mr Tim Levett and Mr David Mayes.



In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and is also available on the NVM Private Equity website at: www.nvm.co.uk/nvt/meetings.



Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:



+------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |Number|Resolution | For|Discretionary|Against|Vote withheld| +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |1 |To receive and approve |14,175,029| 506,830| 0| 64,356| | |the annual accounts and | | | | | | |financial statements for| | | | | | |the year ended | | | | | | |30 September 2017 | | | | | | |together with the | | | | | | |directors' and | | | | | | |independent auditor's | | | | | | |reports thereon | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |2 |To declare and approve a|14,229,094| 506,830| 4,318| 5,973| | |final dividend of 3.0p | | | | | | |per share in respect of | | | | | | |the year ended | | | | | | |30 September 2017 | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |3 |To approve the |13,309,458| 506,830|366,292| 563,635| | |Directors' remuneration | | | | | | |report in respect of the| | | | | | |year ended | | | | | | |30 September 2017 | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |4 |To re-elect as a |13,995,107| 509,138| 64,833| 177,137| | |director Mr R J Green | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |5 |To re-elect as a |13,745,143| 509,138|316,435| 175,499| | |director Mr T R Levett | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |6 |To re-elect as a |13,939,177| 509,138| 27,511| 270,389| | |director Mr D A Mayes | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |7 |To appoint KPMG LLP as |13,647,117| 525,166|345,749| 228,183| | |independent auditor of | | | | | | |the Company | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |8 |To authorise the audit |14,101,935| 516,830| 65,540| 61,910| | |committee to fix the | | | | | | |remuneration of the | | | | | | |independent auditor | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |9 |To authorise the |14,091,667| 509,138| 64,939| 80,471| | |Directors to allot | | | | | | |shares pursuant to | | | | | | |Section 551 of the | | | | | | |Companies Act 2006 | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |10 |To disapply Section 561 |13,883,168| 520,562|229,722| 112,763| | |of the Companies Act | | | | | | |2006 in relation to | | | | | | |certain allotments of | | | | | | |equity securities and | | | | | | |the sale of treasury | | | | | | |shares | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |11 |To authorise the Company|13,925,513| 509,138|298,557| 13,007| | |to make market purchases| | | | | | |of shares in accordance | | | | | | |with Section 701 of the | | | | | | |Companies Act 2006 | | | | | +------+------------------------+----------+-------------+-------+-------------+



Enquiries:



Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



