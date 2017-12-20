Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Prospects 2017-2026 - Data and Services Market to Reach $8.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Satellite-Based Earth Observation: Market Prospects to 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Satellite-Based Earth Observation, Market Prospects to 2026 is the only report providing industry forecasts, assessment of business opportunities and analysis of the entire civil & commercial value chain for this growing segment of the satellite industry. It includes a detailed breakdown of application sectors within each region along with consolidated forecasts per application sector and per region.
Highlights from the report:
The Earth Observation (EO) data and services market should reach $8.5 billion by 2026 based on current growth trajectories. An alternative value-added services (VAS) model also presented has a combined market potential of $15 billion. This upside model considers the implications of new supply solutions being able to open further markets. As well, advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning are expected to benefit the sector, acting as enablers for new solutions based on change-detection analytics.
The growth drivers for data and services are distinctly different. Defense still dominates the market for commercial data, with the sector alone responsible for over $1 billion in data sales with a focus on very high resolution and high accuracy data sets. Data prices to support defense applications are expected to remain high, a drawback for services development in the civil government and private sector. VAS' largest markets remain infrastructure and natural resources monitoring, however in order to build these solutions often lower-cost or free data solutions are utilized. This creates a disparity in the value-chain in which high-cost, precision data sets make up most of the defense-driven commercial data market, whereas more services are being built from less expensive, more competitively-priced solutions.
Companies (both operators and new service providers, such as Orbital Insights, AllSource Analysis, etc.) are building algorithms to detect changes in multisourced data to detect patterns and build predictive analytics. Bringing higher-frequency collected data into these models, the so-called "Big Data" environment will further aid developments, with the potential to open new services areas based around location-based systems such as financial intelligence and site monitoring, among others.
The author has identified approximately 20 companies that have announced intentions to develop lower-cost constellations to collect data at a high rate of revisit based on smallsat and cubesat technologies. As of 2017, these new operators have attracted more than $600 million in venture capital to fund their initiatives. None of the newly announced initiatives have yet reached full capacity; for these constellations to come to fruition, additional investments will be required.
From 2007 to 2016, 181 EO/non-meteorology satellites were launched; the cost to develop these satellites generated $17.4 billion in manufacturing market revenues. Over the next decade more than 600 EO satellites (50kg+, non-meteorology) should be launched to support EO applications. Nearly fifty countries are expected to launch satellite capacity, and over half should be from the private sector; this is expected to generate over $33 billion in manufacturing market revenues. Cumulatively, developing programs could represent $4 billion in market value (12% of the total). This figure remains significant, as the majority of export opportunities are to be found with emerging programs, as opposed to more established government EO programs, which remain captive.
Key Features
New This Year
- Assessment of baseline & upside market potential for value-added services
- Detailed comparison of UAV business
Key Trends, Drivers & Forecasts
- Current & forecast market situation to 2026, full assessment of challenges, risks & growth drivers
- Assessment of commercial opportunities including data & services demand by data typology & sector
- Assessment of commercial opportunities by satellite manufacturer
- Detailed assessment of pricing trends
- Impacts of small satellite solutions along the value-chain
Detailed Value-Chain Analysis
- Assessment of opportunities & challenges across the industry
- Upstream & downstream analysis, including: launch, manufacturers, operators & services
- Analysis of the EO supply chain, distribution and mechanisms to reach end-users
- Analysis of government investment, operators, distributors & service providers
Data & Services Demand
- Broad analysis of data demand & requirements - drivers & risks for growth
- Market forecast for EO value-added services
- Opportunities for data & services growth across regions
- Developments & markets for UAVs
Satellites Launched & Forecast
- Launches from 2007-2016; expected launches through 2026
- Satellite imaging characteristics, operator typology, etc.
- Prime manufacturer/launch service provider/uncontracted satellite missions
- Detailed breakdown of application sectors within each region
- Consolidated forecasts per application sector & per region
Key Topics Covered:
01 STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTS
- Launch status: The last 10 years
- Launch status: The future decade
- Government programs' focus
- Emerging program focus
- Government focus
- Commercial focus
- Smallsats and the new space environment
- Commercial data demand: The changing dynamic
- Commercial data & services demand: Summary & logic
- The commercial data market: Current situation
- Commercial data demand: Forecast
- Value-added services (baseline) market
- Value-added services (upside) market
POLICY AND REGULATION
- Overview
- U.S. focus
- Further supporting policies
- Summary of national frameworks
02 KEY DRIVERS FOR DATA AND INFORMATION SERVICES
- Structure of information service: From Pixel to product
COMMERCIAL DATA PRICING
- Current pricing
- Catalog standard tasking price evolution
- Importance of geolocation accuracy on pricing
- Free and low-cost solutions
- Evolution of free data consumption
DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES
- Typologies of commercial data distribution
- Earth observation commercial data: Distribution by region
- Direct from the operator
VALUE-ADDED SERVICES
- Evolution of traditional service providers
- Drivers and risks by positioning
- Drivers and risks by vertical market
- Big data and AI business impact: AI-The promise for big data usage
- Big data and AI business impact: Overview of the AI value chain
- Big data and AI business impact: Selected trends for AI companies
- Data to analytics
- New services impact: How to define cost and value
03 PROFILES OF SELECTED ORGANIZATIONS
- Value-chain summary: Investment and upstream
- Value-chain summary: Operations and downstream
- Highlights of the previous year in commercial supply
- Established industry actors
- DigitalGlobe
- Airbus Defence & Space
- MDA GSI
- DMC International Imaging (DMCII)
- E-Geos
- Building capabilities through acquisition
- ImageSat
- Planet (including BlackBridge & Terra Bella)
- UrtheCast (including Deimos)
- Further optical constellations targeting revisit
- BlackSky Global, Hera Systems, Satellogic
- New low cost SAR solutions: Capella Space, ICEYE
COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL OF NEW SENSOR TYPOLOGIES
- Exploring further commercial potential with new sensors
04 PROSPECTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW SYSTEMS
MANUFACTURING AND LAUNCH OF SATELLITES
- Overview (non-meteorology)
- Earth observation (non-meteorology)
- Focus on export opportunities
- Meteorology
- Developing capabilities in smallsats
- Launch services market: By region
- Launch services market: Launch service providers
- Launch services market: Access to space
- Launch services market: New launch solutions
GROUND SEGMENT IMPLICATIONS
- Ground antennas
- Reducing latency and increasing data rates
- Operations
UAV CAPABILITIES: ROADMAP & MARKET
- Market overview
- UAS business model
- UAS value chain
- Applications and pricing
- Policies and regulations
- Examples of commercial and civil government contracts
- Roadmap of UAS capabilities: Typology
- Roadmap of UAS capabilities: High altitude platforms
05 GOVERNMENT PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT
- Governments as information buyers and users
- Government supply solutions
EARTH OBSERVATION PROGRAMS
- United States
- China
- European Union
- European Space Agency (ESA)
- France
- Japan
- Russia
- Canada
- India
- South Korea
- Italy
- Germany
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Other Europe
DEVELOPING PROGRAMS
- Latin America
- Middle East and CIS
- Africa
- East Asia
METEOROLOGY PROGRAMS
- NOAA
- EUMETSAT
- Other Programs
06 DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY SECTOR
- Data requirements by sector
- Sector demand overview: Commercial data
- Sector demand overview: Value-added services
- Sector demand overview
- Data requirements by key applications
SECTOR DEMAND
- Defense
- Infrastructure
- Environment monitoring
- Natural resources monitoring
- Energy
- Location-based services
- Maritime
- Disaster management
07 DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY REGION
REGION DEMAND OVERVIEW
- Commercial data demand by region
- Value-added services demand
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tvx3b/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716