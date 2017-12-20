Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Prospects 2017-2026 - Data and Services Market to Reach $8.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Satellite-Based Earth Observation, Market Prospects to 2026 is the only report providing industry forecasts, assessment of business opportunities and analysis of the entire civil & commercial value chain for this growing segment of the satellite industry. It includes a detailed breakdown of application sectors within each region along with consolidated forecasts per application sector and per region.

Highlights from the report:

The Earth Observation (EO) data and services market should reach $8.5 billion by 2026 based on current growth trajectories. An alternative value-added services (VAS) model also presented has a combined market potential of $15 billion. This upside model considers the implications of new supply solutions being able to open further markets. As well, advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning are expected to benefit the sector, acting as enablers for new solutions based on change-detection analytics.



The growth drivers for data and services are distinctly different. Defense still dominates the market for commercial data, with the sector alone responsible for over $1 billion in data sales with a focus on very high resolution and high accuracy data sets. Data prices to support defense applications are expected to remain high, a drawback for services development in the civil government and private sector. VAS' largest markets remain infrastructure and natural resources monitoring, however in order to build these solutions often lower-cost or free data solutions are utilized. This creates a disparity in the value-chain in which high-cost, precision data sets make up most of the defense-driven commercial data market, whereas more services are being built from less expensive, more competitively-priced solutions.



Companies (both operators and new service providers, such as Orbital Insights, AllSource Analysis, etc.) are building algorithms to detect changes in multisourced data to detect patterns and build predictive analytics. Bringing higher-frequency collected data into these models, the so-called "Big Data" environment will further aid developments, with the potential to open new services areas based around location-based systems such as financial intelligence and site monitoring, among others.



The author has identified approximately 20 companies that have announced intentions to develop lower-cost constellations to collect data at a high rate of revisit based on smallsat and cubesat technologies. As of 2017, these new operators have attracted more than $600 million in venture capital to fund their initiatives. None of the newly announced initiatives have yet reached full capacity; for these constellations to come to fruition, additional investments will be required.



From 2007 to 2016, 181 EO/non-meteorology satellites were launched; the cost to develop these satellites generated $17.4 billion in manufacturing market revenues. Over the next decade more than 600 EO satellites (50kg+, non-meteorology) should be launched to support EO applications. Nearly fifty countries are expected to launch satellite capacity, and over half should be from the private sector; this is expected to generate over $33 billion in manufacturing market revenues. Cumulatively, developing programs could represent $4 billion in market value (12% of the total). This figure remains significant, as the majority of export opportunities are to be found with emerging programs, as opposed to more established government EO programs, which remain captive.

Key Features

New This Year

Assessment of baseline & upside market potential for value-added services

Detailed comparison of UAV business

Key Trends, Drivers & Forecasts

Current & forecast market situation to 2026, full assessment of challenges, risks & growth drivers

Assessment of commercial opportunities including data & services demand by data typology & sector

Assessment of commercial opportunities by satellite manufacturer

Detailed assessment of pricing trends

Impacts of small satellite solutions along the value-chain

Detailed Value-Chain Analysis

Assessment of opportunities & challenges across the industry

Upstream & downstream analysis, including: launch, manufacturers, operators & services

Analysis of the EO supply chain, distribution and mechanisms to reach end-users

Analysis of government investment, operators, distributors & service providers

Data & Services Demand

Broad analysis of data demand & requirements - drivers & risks for growth

Market forecast for EO value-added services

Opportunities for data & services growth across regions

Developments & markets for UAVs

Satellites Launched & Forecast

Launches from 2007-2016; expected launches through 2026

Satellite imaging characteristics, operator typology, etc.

Prime manufacturer/launch service provider/uncontracted satellite missions

Detailed breakdown of application sectors within each region

Consolidated forecasts per application sector & per region

Key Topics Covered:



01 STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTS

Launch status: The last 10 years

Launch status: The future decade

Government programs' focus

Emerging program focus

Government focus

Commercial focus

Smallsats and the new space environment

Commercial data demand: The changing dynamic

Commercial data & services demand: Summary & logic

The commercial data market: Current situation

Commercial data demand: Forecast

Value-added services (baseline) market

Value-added services (upside) market

POLICY AND REGULATION

Overview

U.S. focus

Further supporting policies

Summary of national frameworks

02 KEY DRIVERS FOR DATA AND INFORMATION SERVICES

Structure of information service: From Pixel to product

COMMERCIAL DATA PRICING

Current pricing

Catalog standard tasking price evolution

Importance of geolocation accuracy on pricing

Free and low-cost solutions

Evolution of free data consumption

DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES

Typologies of commercial data distribution

Earth observation commercial data: Distribution by region

Direct from the operator

VALUE-ADDED SERVICES

Evolution of traditional service providers

Drivers and risks by positioning

Drivers and risks by vertical market

Big data and AI business impact: AI-The promise for big data usage

Big data and AI business impact: Overview of the AI value chain

Big data and AI business impact: Selected trends for AI companies

Data to analytics

New services impact: How to define cost and value

03 PROFILES OF SELECTED ORGANIZATIONS

Value-chain summary: Investment and upstream

Value-chain summary: Operations and downstream

Highlights of the previous year in commercial supply

Established industry actors

DigitalGlobe

Airbus Defence & Space

MDA GSI

DMC International Imaging (DMCII)

E-Geos

Building capabilities through acquisition

ImageSat

Planet (including BlackBridge & Terra Bella)

UrtheCast (including Deimos)

Further optical constellations targeting revisit

BlackSky Global, Hera Systems, Satellogic

New low cost SAR solutions: Capella Space, ICEYE

COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL OF NEW SENSOR TYPOLOGIES

Exploring further commercial potential with new sensors

04 PROSPECTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW SYSTEMS



MANUFACTURING AND LAUNCH OF SATELLITES

Overview (non-meteorology)

Earth observation (non-meteorology)

Focus on export opportunities

Meteorology

Developing capabilities in smallsats

Launch services market: By region

Launch services market: Launch service providers

Launch services market: Access to space

Launch services market: New launch solutions

GROUND SEGMENT IMPLICATIONS

Ground antennas

Reducing latency and increasing data rates

Operations

UAV CAPABILITIES: ROADMAP & MARKET

Market overview

UAS business model

UAS value chain

Applications and pricing

Policies and regulations

Examples of commercial and civil government contracts

Roadmap of UAS capabilities: Typology

Roadmap of UAS capabilities: High altitude platforms

05 GOVERNMENT PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT

Governments as information buyers and users

Government supply solutions

EARTH OBSERVATION PROGRAMS

United States

China

European Union

European Space Agency (ESA)

France

Japan

Russia

Canada

India

South Korea

Italy

Germany

Turkey

United Kingdom

Spain

Other Europe

DEVELOPING PROGRAMS

Latin America

Middle East and CIS

and CIS Africa

East Asia

METEOROLOGY PROGRAMS

NOAA

EUMETSAT

Other Programs

06 DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY SECTOR

Data requirements by sector

Sector demand overview: Commercial data

Sector demand overview: Value-added services

Sector demand overview

Data requirements by key applications

SECTOR DEMAND

Defense

Infrastructure

Environment monitoring

Natural resources monitoring

Energy

Location-based services

Maritime

Disaster management

07 DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY REGION



REGION DEMAND OVERVIEW

Commercial data demand by region

Value-added services demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tvx3b/global?w=5





