EQS Group-Media / 2017-12-20 / 11:48 *Media release* *Successful Capital Increase of Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zurich, December 20, 2017 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors has successfully completed the capital increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund, raising a total of CHF 64.92 million in equity. The capital increase was largely oversubscribed.* The capital increase, set in the period between November 22 and December 15, 2017, attracted solid interest among qualified investors and was heavily oversubscribed. The capital increase was carried out on a best-effort basis as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period, no official subscription rights trading took place. With a subscription ratio of two to one (two subscription rights entitled to purchase one new share), 617,650 new shares were issued within the subscription period expiring on December 15, 2017, at an issue price of CHF 105.11 per share. "It fills me with immense pride and satisfaction that within just 11 months we were not only able to launch the HSC fund and complete the first emission, but also completed two capital increases. After all, the Investors are not only invested in the HSC fund, but also in the integrity and professionalism of our company. Already 10 years ago, it was important for me to set a new standard in terms of honesty, responsibility and transparency. This is the best Christmas present I could have wished for, thanks to the successful launch of the HSC Fund," says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner. _"On January 5, 2018, a dividend of CHF 3.50 will be paid out. The dividend payout ratio is earlier and higher than previously indicated. With a dividend yield of around 3.2%, an interesting and sustainable dividend policy can already be introduced after the first fiscal year," _explains Marcel Hug, CFO, Head Corporate Services. The new shares will be paid on January 10, 2018. As of this date, 1'852'950 OTC traded shares will be in circulation. The equity proceeds will be used for the further expansion of a high-quality real estate portfolio. _"The equity will be used for the further diversification of the portfolio. For this we have a high-quality investment pipeline available. As in the past, our acquisitions emphasize the future dividend capacity of the investment properties. This will enable us to ensure that the performance continues and that we can continue to deliver attractive and stable returns in the future," _comments Frederic Königsegg, CIO, Head Investment Management. All relevant documents related to the capital increase can be downloaded immediately on www.swissfunddata.ch [1] or www.helveticaproperty.com [2]. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com Marcel Hug CFO, Head Corporate Services Phone + 41 43 544 70 84 E-Mail mh@helveticaproperty.com Financial statements are available on the website of the fund manager. www.helveticaproperty.com [2] or www.swissfunddata.ch [1] All press releases can be found at www.helveticaproperty.com [2] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund (HSC) and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law for qualified investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. December 20, 2017 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)