BOE Put into Production the World's First G10.5 TFT-LCD Line Creating New Milestone in Global Display Industry

HEFEI, China, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, the global highest generation line, BOE Gen 10.5 TFT-LCD production line, has put into production ahead of schedule in Hefei. It hasn't been long after the mass production of China's first BOE Chengdu Gen 6 flexible AMOLED production line, marking another new milestone in the global display industry. Not only does this mean that the year 2018 will become the first year of 8k, but it also marks China's leading position in the global display sphere.

The Gen 10.5 line that BOE built in Hefei in 2015, is the world's highest generation line and theglobal first Gen 10.5 production linewith a design capacity of 120,000 pieces of glass substrates a month. At its Hefei Gen 10.5 TFT-LCD production line products delivery ceremony, BOE delivered large-size, ultra-high-definition displays, such as 75-inch 8K 60Hz and 120Hz displaysto its clients, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Skyworth, Konka, Hisense, Changhong, TPV, Xiaomi, Haier, etc.

Technically, the Gen 10.5 production line has exceeded any previous LCD production line in terms of the difficulty in product design and development, process technology, technical control, and so on. Its intelligence and core process technologies have all reached the highest levels of the industry, setting new standards of the highest generation line in the industry.

Ultra-high-definition displays of large sizes have become the trend in today's industry. According to IHS predictions, 8K-panel markets in the five years to come will see a CAGR of 111%, with a 8K market penetration rate up to 25% among 60-inch and larger display panels. Global display manufacturers, with an eye for 8K broadcasting opportunities to be brought by the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022are moving towards 8K, which will spark a growth surge in the industry.

As a global leading semiconductor display manufacturer, BOE has introduced a "8425 Strategy",which means "Promoting 8K, popularizing 4K, replacing 2K, and making good use of 5G". With the 5G age being around the corner, BOE will not only solve the "display" issue but help to drive the development of the entire industry chain.

At the event, BOE also associated with the video network and video codec suppliers, equipment, set makers and other upstream and downstream manufacturers to jointly held the "8K Industry Roundtable Conference", launching a discussion on 8K technology, product, application and other ecological construction, reaching related standards for 8K technology and product, promoting the popularity of 8K and China's leading player position in the global display industry.