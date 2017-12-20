

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Low & Bonar PLC (LWB.L) plunged around 20 percent in London trading after the performance materials company warned on weaker than expected performance in the fourth quarter, and announced Wednesday the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Brett Simpson.



Low & Bonar announced that Simpson, who has been with the Group since September 2014, has resigned from his position as Group Chief Executive. He will step down from the Board immediately but will remain an employee until 30 April 2018 when he leaves the Company to join Fenner PLC (FENR.L).



Trudy Schoolenberg, currently a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Group Chief Executive with immediate effect pending the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive.



Trudy will lead the Group on a day to day basis, in conjunction with Philip de Klerk, Group Chief Financial Officer.



Regarding its trading update, the company said it expects to report full year 2017 adjusted profit before tax of between 30 million pounds and 31 million pounds.



The company said the market conditions as a whole have remained stable since the trading update on October 16. But, full year outturn will reflect a weaker than expected final quarter in the Coated Technical Textile business unit as a result of an adverse product mix and sales timing.



Low & Bonar will announce its final results on January 31.



In London, Low & Bonar shares were trading at 54.49 pence, down 19.57 percent.



