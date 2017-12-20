Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 20/12/2017 / 18:57 UTC+8 *Goldpac Has Been Named as a Model Enterprise for the "2017 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Guangdong Province" and "2017 Innovative Pilot Enterprise in Guangdong Province"* Goldpac Group Limited ("Goldpac", HKSE: 3315.hk) is delighted to announce that it has been named as a Model Enterprise for the "2017 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Guangdong Province" and "2017 Innovative Pilot Enterprise in Guangdong Province" for its remarkable achievements in both technology and business innovations. During these years, Goldpac not only created a number of pioneer technologies in the financial payment security area, but also built its leading position in global marketplace. Owing to its innovations in financial and security technology, Goldpac has gradually expanded its business that covers a wide range of areas, including services provided for finance, government, health, transportation, retailing, and cyber security. Goldpac has also developed into a total security solution provider with a set of diversified businesses such as security authentication, secure payment, data processing and system platform development, and has positioned itself as a high growth enterprise in strategic emerging industries with outstanding innovation and great resource integration abilities, as well as a significant driving force with strong industry influence. The Economy and Information Commission of Guangdong Province selected 10 enterprises as Model Enterprises for signifying their contributions to Guangdong Province. These enterprises are required to demonstrate outstanding innovation ability and strong entrepreneurial orientation throughout the entire province. The enterprises play their leading roles to enhance the vitality of mass entrepreneurship and innovation through Internet, and to foster new modes, new forms and new points of economic growth. As one of the top ten selected enterprises in Guangdong Province, Goldpac will continue to play its vital role in the industry, and establish new industry trends and standards through the foundation of digitalized cloud application platform. The "2017 Innovative Pilot Enterprises in Guangdong Province" Award has been jointly launched by six government departments in Guangdong Province, including the Department of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Economic and Trade Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the Intellectual Property Office, and the Federation of Trade Unions. The final winners were evaluated and selected by the Guangdong High-New Technology Enterprise Association, which aims to further promote national technological innovation projects and nurture innovative enterprises at the provincial level. With these awards and recognitions, Goldpac will have the priority to undertake major self-initiated innovation projects with primacy monetary and land use rights supports from the Guangdong Government for related research and development (R&D) as well as commercialization. These government supports will definitely expedite the pace in core technology innovation, organizational management optimization, and strategic commercialization. Since its establishment for more than two decades, Goldpac always clings to "Development Driven by Innovative Research", constantly reviews its technological innovation system, and makes improvement of its R&D capability. In the past three years, Goldpac's R&D related expenses reached a total amount of RMB 240 million, which has been steadily increasing year by year. The economic benefits gained from university-industry collaboration, the industry standard setting, and the commercialization of scientific researches are neck and neck. With these R&D commitments, Goldpac's technology centers are qualified by the Guangdong Enterprise Technology Center and the Guangdong Internet Security Transaction Engineering Technology Research Center. The qualification as "National High-New Technology Enterprises" has successfully been renewed in October 2017. In the future, Goldpac will carry out its all-rounded innovation while continuing its leadership to drive the development of High-New Technology Enterprises. Furthermore, Goldpac will unite other upstream and downstream resources for building a national industry alliance that will significantly stimulate innovative incubators, and promote the overall innovation capability of the industry so as to layout the roadmap of establishing innovative enterprises. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the China government's Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to an even wider geographical network, delivering convenient, secure payment experiences to people around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com/en/ [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IRBTYOHAOJ [2] Document title: Goldpac Has Been Named as a Model Enterprise for the '2017 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Guangdong Province' and '2017 Innovative Pilot Enterprise in Guangdong Province' 20/12/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 