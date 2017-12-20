Two Day Trade Compliance Seminar: Harmonized Tariff Schedule/Schedule B and Import Documentation and Procedures (California, United States - January 25th-26th, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Trade Compliance Seminar - Harmonized Tariff Schedule/Schedule B and Import Documentation and Procedures" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This training program will offer participants an in-depth knowledge of harmonized tariff schedules and updates on import documentation and procedures. In addition, attendees will also be provided complimentary copies of reference books related to each topic.

Day 1 - Harmonized Tariff Schedule and Schedule B

Day one of seminar will help better understand, through simple examples and workshops, the rules that are required to classify products in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) or Schedule B. Importers or exporters can be subject to severe penalties if they use incorrect numbers for their imported or exported products. This seminar will assist in helping to minimize errors in classification of products and better prepare companies for import/export audits from the government. This seminar will focus on:

History and Legal Text of the HTS

Structure of the Harmonized System

Differences between HTS and Schedule B

General Rules of Interpretation

Additional U.S. Rule of Interpretation

General Notes (summary of trade agreements and more)

Classification Rulings

Workshops (covering numerous products)

Day 2 - Import Documentation and Procedures

The second part of this seminar will provide an overview of the import documentation and procedures, U. S. customs and border protection organization, entry process, post entry procedures and trade regulations.

Topic Background:

The Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) is used by over 200 countries, territories, or customs unions around the world to assign a number to each product to establish the appropriate duty that should be paid when goods are imported into a country. The HTS is also used to determine whether goods are subject to quotas and free trade agreements. Proper classification is vital for establishing eligibility under many free trade agreements, i.e. completion of the NAFTA Certificate of Origin for trade between U.S., Canada, and Mexico as well as trade agreements between the U.S. and Chile, Singapore, Australia, the Central America-Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Oman, Peru, S. Korea, Colombia, and Panama.

The Schedule B is unique to the United States and is used for reporting a number to the U.S. Census for exports from the United States to other countries.

