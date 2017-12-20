

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced Wednesday that Sun European Partners, LLP's affiliate has agreed to buy a majority stake in Afriflora, the world's largest grower of roses, alongside the Barnhoorn family. The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.



Holland -based Afriflora, established in 2005 by the Barnhoorn family is a supplier of quality roses at fair trade standards to Europe. It has over 11,000 employees and operates three farms in Ethiopia covering 500 hectares. The company sells over 1.1 billion stem roses annually mainly to the European market.



Barnhoorn family would remain as shareholders and directors in the Afriflora group. With the support of Sun European Partners, they will continue to run the business.



Peter Barnhoorn, CEO of Afriflora said, 'Our new shareholder will help Afriflora to achieve its growth aims and expedite its continued development.'



