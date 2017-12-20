United States Pet Food Market 2017-2021: Pinpoints Strategic Directions for Current and Prospective Marketers, With a Forward-Looking Focus on High-growth Product Segments and Market Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This 2017 edition of Pet Food in the U.S. analyzes the retail market for the U.S. pet industry. The full retail spectrum is covered, including mass-market outlets, pet specialty stores, online and other channels. Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition examines the dog food and cat food, looking at trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims.
With a plethora of marketers - from mass-market heavyweights to pet specialty brands to store brands - pet owners have many options from which to choose. And that's just talking about brands and channels. Pet owners can also choose from a dizzying array of products with special claims, exotic proteins and grains, sustainable products and other practices to win over pet owners hearts and their pets' appetites.
Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition explores all of the latest trends in the pet food industry, from the proliferation of natural brands - particularly those pet specialty stalwarts such as Blue Buffalo and Nature's Recipe that recently crossed over into the mass-market channels - to the proliferation of just about everything to e-commerce.
Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as our broad cross-category expertise, Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers.
Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report also provides a comprehensive market overview covering market size and projections, cross-market trends, market opportunities, recent mergers and acquisitions; channel trends, including e-commerce and home delivery; the Millennial impact; product trends; advertising and promotional initiatives; specialty diet products; and much more.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat
Report Methodology
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Pet Food Tops $26 Billion
Mass and Pet Specialty Superstores Spin Wheels
Dog Food Succeeds in Natural Supermarkets
Channel Preferences
Sales Growth Through 2022
MARKET OUTLOOK
Economy Still Slow, But Many Indicators Show Positive Signs
A Third Spend Less
Pet Owners' Monthly Spend
Pampering Your Pet Family
The State of Humanization
Age of Pets
Weighty Issues
Growing Concerns about Pet Food Safety
COMPETITIVE TRENDS
M&A and Investment Activity
Brand Differences Between Mass and Pet Specialty
Expanding Production and Distribution
RETAIL TRENDS
PetSmart and Petco's Sales Pass $12 Billion Mark
Online Sales
BOPIS, Home Delivery and In-Store Purchases
PET CONSUMER TRENDS
Pet Ownership and Population Trends
PRODUCT AND MARKETING TRENDS
Natural Products Power Pet Food Growth
Grain-Free and Other Free-of Claims
Pet Food's Preventive Health Benefits
Made in USA the Top Claim
Proteins
Ancestral Themes
GMOs
Micro-Targeted and Functional Pet Foods
DIY Pet Food
Home-Delivered Pet Food
Marketing Trends
DOG FOOD MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales
CAT FOOD MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunity 1 - Mainstreaming of Natural Products
Opportunity 2 - Premium Cat Products
Opportunity 3 - Pet Obesity
Opportunity 4 - Semi-Homemade and Personalization
Opportunity 5 - Exploring E-Commerce
Opportunity 6 - Millennials
Opportunity 7 - Clean Label Products
Opportunity 8 - Cat and Dog Ownership Growth
Opportunity 9 - Promoting sustainability and corporate responsibility
CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW
INTRODUCTION
Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat
Other Marketing Classifications
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Pet Food Tops $26 Billion
Mass and Pet Specialty Superstores Spin Wheels
Dog Food Succeeds in Natural Supermarkets
Specialty/Gourmet Supermarket Sales Down
Dog Food Rules Pet Food Sales
Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales
Pet Food Sales by Form: Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market
Channel Preferences
MARKET OUTLOOK
Economy Still Slow, But Many Indicators Show Positive Signs
A Third Spend Less
Pet Owners' Monthly Spend
Keeping Pet Owners Healthy
Pampering Your Pet Family
The State of Humanization
Health and Wellness
Age of Pets
Weighty Issues
Growing Concerns about Pet Food Safety
LOOKING AHEAD
Sales Growth Through 2022
COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
M&A and Investment Activity
Big Three Capture Majority of Mass-Market Pet Food Sales
Pet Specialty Brands
Natural/Organic Specialists
Veterinary Diet Marketers
Expanding Production and Distribution
Private Label a Critical Industry Component
In Brands We Trust
RETAIL CHANNEL TRENDS
PetSmart and Petco's Sales Pass $12 Billion Mark
Other Pet Specialty Players
Walmart and Pets
Pet Deals at Target
SUPERMARKETS
WHOLESALE CLUBS
Online Sales
BOPIS, Home Delivery and In-Store Purchases
PET CONSUMER TRENDS
Pet Ownership and Population Trends
Boomers and Millennials
Multiple Pet Ownership Trends
Pet Household Demographics
Organic Pet Food and Channel Choices
Coupon Use
CHAPTER 3: PRODUCT AND MARKETING TRENDS
NATURAL PRODUCTS POWER PET FOOD GROWTH
Natural Pet Food Resonates with Consumer Mindsets
Many Facets of the Natural Platform
Natural Platform Spurs Continued Innovation
Growing Demand for Clean Label Products
Senior, Weight Management and Special Needs Products
Preventive Benefits
Made in USA the Top Claim
Grain-Free and Other Free-of Claims
GMOs
Nutrition Claims
SPOTLIGHT ON PROTEIN
Ancestral Themes
MICRO-TARGETED AND FUNCTIONAL PET FOODS
TASTE
BEYOND HUMANIZATION
Human-Grade Pet Food
Gourmet Meals
DIY Pet Food
Meal Enhancement and Toppers
Home-Delivered Pet Food
Momentum Continues in Raw Segment
MARKETING TRENDS
Pet Food Marketing Online
Channel Strategies
Sustainability, Corporate Responsibility, and Green Practices
Pet Brands and Community Relations
CHAPTER 4: DOG FOOD
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales
MARKETER AND BRANDS
Dry Dog Food Champions
Cesar is King of Wet Dog Food
Freshpet Owns the Frozen/Refrigerated Dog Food Category
Semi-Moist Segment
DOG FOOD PURCHASING PATTERNS
Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food
Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration by Wide Margin
Other Dog Food Brand Penetration
CHAPTER 5: CAT FOOD
MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales
MARKETERS AND BRANDS
Nestle Purina's Hold on Wet Cat Food
Nestle Purina Has Half Dry Cat Food
Refrigerated Cat Food Niche
CAT FOOD PURCHASING PATTERNS
Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena
Friskies Tops Usage
Other Cat Food Brand Penetration
Companies Mentioned
- BLUE
- Blue Buffalo
- Cesar
- Chewy
- Crave Pet Foods
- Fancy Feast
- Freshpet
- H-E-B
- Halo
- Kroger
- Meow Mix
- Muse
- Natural Platform
- Nature's Recipe
- Nestl
- Nutro
- Petco
- PetFlow
- PetPlate
- Petsense
- PetSmart
- Pristine
- Purina
- Rachael Ray Nutrish
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- The Honest Kitchen
- Tractor Supply
- Tylee
- Walmart
- Weruva B.F.F.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3snm6n/united_states_pet?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716