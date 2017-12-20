United States Pet Food Market 2017-2021: Pinpoints Strategic Directions for Current and Prospective Marketers, With a Forward-Looking Focus on High-growth Product Segments and Market Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This 2017 edition of Pet Food in the U.S. analyzes the retail market for the U.S. pet industry. The full retail spectrum is covered, including mass-market outlets, pet specialty stores, online and other channels. Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition examines the dog food and cat food, looking at trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims.

With a plethora of marketers - from mass-market heavyweights to pet specialty brands to store brands - pet owners have many options from which to choose. And that's just talking about brands and channels. Pet owners can also choose from a dizzying array of products with special claims, exotic proteins and grains, sustainable products and other practices to win over pet owners hearts and their pets' appetites.



Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition explores all of the latest trends in the pet food industry, from the proliferation of natural brands - particularly those pet specialty stalwarts such as Blue Buffalo and Nature's Recipe that recently crossed over into the mass-market channels - to the proliferation of just about everything to e-commerce.



Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as our broad cross-category expertise, Pet Food in the U.S. 13th Edition pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers.



Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report also provides a comprehensive market overview covering market size and projections, cross-market trends, market opportunities, recent mergers and acquisitions; channel trends, including e-commerce and home delivery; the Millennial impact; product trends; advertising and promotional initiatives; specialty diet products; and much more.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat

Report Methodology



MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Pet Food Tops $26 Billion

Mass and Pet Specialty Superstores Spin Wheels

Dog Food Succeeds in Natural Supermarkets

Channel Preferences

Sales Growth Through 2022



MARKET OUTLOOK

Economy Still Slow, But Many Indicators Show Positive Signs

A Third Spend Less

Pet Owners' Monthly Spend

Pampering Your Pet Family

The State of Humanization

Age of Pets

Weighty Issues

Growing Concerns about Pet Food Safety



COMPETITIVE TRENDS

M&A and Investment Activity

Brand Differences Between Mass and Pet Specialty

Expanding Production and Distribution



RETAIL TRENDS

PetSmart and Petco's Sales Pass $12 Billion Mark

Online Sales

BOPIS, Home Delivery and In-Store Purchases



PET CONSUMER TRENDS

Pet Ownership and Population Trends



PRODUCT AND MARKETING TRENDS

Natural Products Power Pet Food Growth

Grain-Free and Other Free-of Claims

Pet Food's Preventive Health Benefits

Made in USA the Top Claim

Proteins

Ancestral Themes

GMOs

Micro-Targeted and Functional Pet Foods

DIY Pet Food

Home-Delivered Pet Food

Marketing Trends



DOG FOOD MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales



CAT FOOD MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunity 1 - Mainstreaming of Natural Products

Opportunity 2 - Premium Cat Products

Opportunity 3 - Pet Obesity

Opportunity 4 - Semi-Homemade and Personalization

Opportunity 5 - Exploring E-Commerce

Opportunity 6 - Millennials

Opportunity 7 - Clean Label Products

Opportunity 8 - Cat and Dog Ownership Growth

Opportunity 9 - Promoting sustainability and corporate responsibility



CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW



INTRODUCTION

Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat

Other Marketing Classifications



MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Pet Food Tops $26 Billion

Mass and Pet Specialty Superstores Spin Wheels

Dog Food Succeeds in Natural Supermarkets

Specialty/Gourmet Supermarket Sales Down

Dog Food Rules Pet Food Sales

Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales

Pet Food Sales by Form: Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market

Channel Preferences



MARKET OUTLOOK

Economy Still Slow, But Many Indicators Show Positive Signs

A Third Spend Less

Pet Owners' Monthly Spend

Keeping Pet Owners Healthy

Pampering Your Pet Family

The State of Humanization

Health and Wellness

Age of Pets

Weighty Issues

Growing Concerns about Pet Food Safety



LOOKING AHEAD

Sales Growth Through 2022



COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

M&A and Investment Activity

Big Three Capture Majority of Mass-Market Pet Food Sales

Pet Specialty Brands

Natural/Organic Specialists

Veterinary Diet Marketers

Expanding Production and Distribution

Private Label a Critical Industry Component

In Brands We Trust



RETAIL CHANNEL TRENDS

PetSmart and Petco's Sales Pass $12 Billion Mark

Other Pet Specialty Players

Walmart and Pets

Pet Deals at Target



SUPERMARKETS



WHOLESALE CLUBS

Online Sales

BOPIS, Home Delivery and In-Store Purchases



PET CONSUMER TRENDS

Pet Ownership and Population Trends

Boomers and Millennials

Multiple Pet Ownership Trends

Pet Household Demographics

Organic Pet Food and Channel Choices

Coupon Use



CHAPTER 3: PRODUCT AND MARKETING TRENDS



NATURAL PRODUCTS POWER PET FOOD GROWTH

Natural Pet Food Resonates with Consumer Mindsets

Many Facets of the Natural Platform

Natural Platform Spurs Continued Innovation

Growing Demand for Clean Label Products

Senior, Weight Management and Special Needs Products

Preventive Benefits

Made in USA the Top Claim

Grain-Free and Other Free-of Claims

GMOs

Nutrition Claims



SPOTLIGHT ON PROTEIN

Ancestral Themes



MICRO-TARGETED AND FUNCTIONAL PET FOODS

TASTE



BEYOND HUMANIZATION

Human-Grade Pet Food

Gourmet Meals

DIY Pet Food

Meal Enhancement and Toppers

Home-Delivered Pet Food

Momentum Continues in Raw Segment



MARKETING TRENDS

Pet Food Marketing Online

Channel Strategies

Sustainability, Corporate Responsibility, and Green Practices

Pet Brands and Community Relations



CHAPTER 4: DOG FOOD



MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales



MARKETER AND BRANDS

Dry Dog Food Champions

Cesar is King of Wet Dog Food

Freshpet Owns the Frozen/Refrigerated Dog Food Category

Semi-Moist Segment



DOG FOOD PURCHASING PATTERNS

Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food

Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration by Wide Margin

Other Dog Food Brand Penetration



CHAPTER 5: CAT FOOD



MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales



MARKETERS AND BRANDS

Nestle Purina's Hold on Wet Cat Food

Nestle Purina Has Half Dry Cat Food

Refrigerated Cat Food Niche



CAT FOOD PURCHASING PATTERNS

Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena

Friskies Tops Usage

Other Cat Food Brand Penetration



Companies Mentioned



BLUE

Blue Buffalo

Cesar

Chewy

Crave Pet Foods

Facebook

Fancy Feast

Freshpet

H-E-B

Halo

Kroger

Meow Mix

Muse

Natural Platform

Nature's Recipe

Nestl

Nutro

Petco

PetFlow

PetPlate

Petsense

PetSmart

Pristine

Purina

Rachael Ray Nutrish

Stop & Shop

Target

The Honest Kitchen

Tractor Supply

Tylee

Walmart

Weruva B.F.F.

