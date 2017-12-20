

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed the recent progress in Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU and cautioned that the timeframe to accomplish the tasks was ambitious.



Early agreement on a transition period would avoid a cliff edge exit in March 2019 and reduce the uncertainty facing firms and households, the IMF staff said concluding the Article IV Mission.



Output is expected to expand 1.6 percent this year. In 2018, growth is forecast to remain around 1.5 percent.



Inflation is expected to fall gradually but stay above 2 percent target suggesting further pressure on real wages and private consumption.



These projections assume continued progress in Brexit negotiations, culminating in understandings on a broad free trade agreement and on the transition process.



Further, the IMF observed that greater reliance on revenue measures for consolidation may be warranted. The lender said higher productivity is important to increase living standards, make growth more inclusive and help address looming fiscal challenges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX