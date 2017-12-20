

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



20 December 2017



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 20 December 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 81,689 66.25p 0.06%



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820



