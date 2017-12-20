

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trading trends on U.S. Futures Market Index point to a broad opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading in the red. The investors are keenly watching the developments after U.S. House's vote on tax bill.



The Existing Home Sales and Mortgage Applications for the week will be the most important announcement on Wednesday.



As of 6.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 78 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 20 points.



U.S. stocks retreated from record highs as investors pondered the impact of tax reform on monetary policy stimulus and interest rates. The Dow dropped 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be published at 7.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the composite index declined 2.3 percent. Purchase Index was down 1.0 percent.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The analysts are looking for consensus of 5.550 million, up from 5.480 million a week ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the previous week was down 5.1 million barrels.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index eased 8.93 points or 0.27 percent to 3,287.61 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 19.57 points or 0.07 percent at 29,234.09.



Japanese shares ended a choppy session marginally higher. The Nikkei average rose 23.72 points or 0.10 percent to 22,891.72 while the broader Topix index closed 0.33 percent higher at 1,821.16.



Australian shares recovered from initial losses to finish marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 3.80 points to end at 6,075.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 4.70 points higher at 6,167.90.



European shares are trading mostly down amid. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 9.21 points or 0.17 percent, the German DAX is losing 31.25 points or 0.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 12.31 points or 0. 0.26 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 9.46 points or 0.10 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX