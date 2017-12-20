

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion plc's (CLLN.L) shares were trading around 2 percent higher in London after the integrated support services company announced Wednesday that it has been agreed that Andrew Davies will assume his appointment of Chief Executive Officer at an earlier date, with effect from January 22, at which point he will also join the Board.



On October 27, Carillion had announced that the appointment of Davies as CEO will be with effect from April 2.



Keith Cochrane will step down from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer, and from the Board, on January 22 but will remain with Carillion in an advisory capacity for a period thereafter in order to ensure an orderly transition.



Davies was appointed to the role of Chief Executive of Wates Group Ltd in 2014. Prior to that he held a series of senior roles with BAE Systems plc over a 28 year period. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Chemring Group PLC.



Philip Green, Chairman of Carillion, said, 'We are very grateful to the Board of Wates Group Ltd, and to James Wates CBE, their Chairman, for their facilitation of Andrew's earlier appointment. It is a demonstration of how the sector is willing to cooperate and collaborate to ensure the long term sustainability of UK industry.'



In London, Carillion shares were trading at 16.63 pence, up 2.35 percent.



