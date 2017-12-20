Coveris Names Jakob A. Mosser Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Coveris, (or "the Company"), a premier global packaging manufacturer, announced today that it has appointed Jakob A. Mosser as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 8, 2018. Mosser will take over the CEO responsibilities from Interim CEO Dimitri Panayotopoulos, who will continue to serve the Company as Chairman.

"I am very excited to join Coveris," said Mosser. "The Company has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and service, and I look forward to working with the team to drive new growth and building on Coveris' history of success."

Mosser has built an international career over 30 years, holding a number of senior leadership roles in the packaging industry, ranging from General Manager to CEO, in both Europe and North America. In 2006, Mosser successfully restructured Unterland, resulting in a sale of the business to Mondi. After serving as CEO for the Consumer Flexibles Division of Mondi for a few years, he founded Schur Flexibles and grew the company into a Europe Top 7 flexible packaging business with focus in the primary food, selected pharmaceuticals and tobacco markets. In 2016 Schur Flexibles was sold successfully to the private equity fund Lindsay Goldberg and Mosser continued as the CEO of the company prior to joining Coveris.

"We are very privileged to add an experienced packaging executive to our leadership team in Jakob. Jakob will bring to Coveris not only an excellent understanding of the flexible packaging industry, but also a proven entrepreneurial mindset," said Panayotopoulos. "His strong leadership will enable Coveris to successfully achieve its ambition and vision in the years to come."

About Coveris

As a leading international manufacturing company, Coveris Holdings SA is dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the safety, quality and convenience of products we use every day. In partnership with the most respected brands in the world, Coveris Holdings develops vital products that protect everything from the food we eat, to medical supplies, to the touch screen device in our pockets, contributing to the lives of millions every day. Coveris Holdings is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

All statements included in this release that address activities, events or developments which are expected or anticipated to occur or which may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey the current expectations and projections relating to the anticipated financial condition, objectives, and future performance of Coveris. They are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environment of Coveris, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Coveris. Such uncertainties and factors could cause the Coveris' actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, no obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.