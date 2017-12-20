Are Investors Leaving ETH?
There is no question that Ethereum is the second-biggest and second-most famous cryptocurrency in the world. It is fast becoming a household name. And yet, despite its surge in popularity, some investors are still asking: Will Ethereum crash in 2018?
Sorry, but the answer isn't what you might think. I mean, yes, Ethereum prices might crash within the next year. But that is no guarantee they will stay down for good.
In fact, everything we know about cryptocurrencies suggests that a "bust" will be followed by an even bigger "boom."
Don't take my word for it, though. Look at the data instead.
In the past year, Ethereum prices have.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
There is no question that Ethereum is the second-biggest and second-most famous cryptocurrency in the world. It is fast becoming a household name. And yet, despite its surge in popularity, some investors are still asking: Will Ethereum crash in 2018?
Sorry, but the answer isn't what you might think. I mean, yes, Ethereum prices might crash within the next year. But that is no guarantee they will stay down for good.
In fact, everything we know about cryptocurrencies suggests that a "bust" will be followed by an even bigger "boom."
Don't take my word for it, though. Look at the data instead.
In the past year, Ethereum prices have.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...