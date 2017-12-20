Dukemount Capital saw pre-tax losses widen in the six months leading to 31 October as fees associated with its first acquisition hit the firm. Pre-tax losses grew from £21,918 to £153,476, which Dukemount said was principally due to directors' fees and costs associated with trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange. Dukemount, a supported living and hotel sector property portfolio management and acquisition group, made its first acquisition of a 3,200 square foot retail space in the ...

