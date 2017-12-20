Shares in British sports technology business GoTech Group tumbled on Wednesday morning after it announced that managing director Gail Ganney and chairman Richard Thompson had resigned from the company's board with immediate effect. Ganney, who would remain with GoTech in a diminished capacity to assist with the management of the firm's Sportsdata unit until 31 December, was replaced by Marcus Yeoman, who had previously been a member of the group's board before stepping down on 18 January. Both ...

