Markets in Asia finished mixed on Wednesday, after a subdued performance in the US overnight with oil prices moving higher. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.1% to 22,891.72, as the yen weakened 0.23% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.15. Technology shares were mixed in Tokyo, with Japan Display rising 3.08% after reports it was in discussions to receive a JPY 200bn boost from three Chinese firms, while Nintendo lost 1.26%. Carmaker Subaru fell 7.06% after it confirmed uncertified ...

