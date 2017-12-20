

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation increased in November, the National Statistics Office reported Wednesday.



Producer price inflation rose to 4.1 percent in November from 3.78 percent in October.



The annual increase was largely driven by the 9.65 percent growth in intermediate goods prices. Meanwhile, energy prices remained flat. Prices of capital goods rose 0.57 percent, while consumer goods prices fell 0.76 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.01 percent reversing a 0.03 percent drop in October.



