Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Pilgrim's Pride's Revenue Grew 12% and Adjusted EPS Surged 139%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 24, 2017, Pilgrim's Pride's net revenues increased 12% to $2.79 billion from $2.50 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion.

For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's gross profit increased 89.1% to $478.58 million from $253.06 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 700 basis points to 17.1% of revenue from 10.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 91.4% to $444.80 million from $232.40 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 660 basis points to 15.9% of revenue from 9.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's adjusted EBITDA increased 95.3% to $463.56 million from $237.38 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 710 basis points to 16.6% of revenue from 9.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's operating income increased 110.5% to $372.25 million from $176.85 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 620 basis points to 13.3% of revenue from 7.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 125.8% to $351.71 million from $155.78 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 640 basis points to 12.6% of revenue from 6.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's net income increased 135.8% to $232.68 million on a y-o-y basis from $98.66 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 138.5% to $0.93 on a y-o-y basis from $0.39 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Pilgrim's Pride's adjusted net income increased 137.1% to $244.78 million on a y-o-y basis from $103.23 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 139% to $0.98 on a y-o-y basis from $0.41 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.77.

Segment Details

US - During Q3 FY17, the Company's US segment's net revenue increased 12.4% to $1.94 billion from $1.72 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 110.3% to $377.21 million from $179.34 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 118.1% to $307.96 million from $141.20 million in Q3 FY16.

Mexico - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Mexico segment's net revenue increased 11% to $341.02 million from $307.10 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 77% to $54.40 million from $30.73 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 102.2% to $45.69 million from $22.60 million in Q3 FY16.

Europe - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Europe segment's net revenue increased 11% to $514.33 million from $463.56 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 9.3% to $46.95 million from $42.97 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 42.5% to $18.57 million from $13.03 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 24, 2017, Pilgrim's Pride's cash and cash equivalents increased 37.3% to $401.79 million from $292.54 million as on December 25, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current maturities, increased 82.5% to $2.55 billion from $1.40 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade accounts and other receivables increased 40.2% to $624.80 million from $445.55 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 5.9% to $743.53 million from $790.38 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 12% to $618.49 million from $551.98 million in the comparable period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pilgrim's Pride's stock declined 2.09%, ending the trading session at $32.25.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.09%; previous six-month period - up 38.23%; past twelve-month period - up 73.67%; and year-to-date - up 69.83%

After yesterday's close, Pilgrim's Pride's market cap was at $8.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.74.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors