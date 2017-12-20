Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Parsley's Revenues Surged 81.85%; Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) ("Parsley") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PE. The Company posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 07, 2017. The leading oil and natural gas Company's net production rose by 11.00% in the reported quarter. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Parsley's net revenues surged 81.85% to $241.02 million compared to $132.54 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $239.50 million.

The Company's operating income was $177.95 million in the reported quarter compared to $120.20 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 48.04% due to the completion of 36 gross horizontal wells. Its first well, the Taylor 45-33-4601 H, continues to grow volume-wise with cumulative production of 525 MBoe after 240 days.

Parsley reported a net loss of $13.33 million in Q3FY17 compared to a net loss of $2.71 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, depletion, and exploration (EBITDAX) were $164.90 million in Q3 FY17, up 15% from Q2 FY17. Parsley's diluted loss was $0.05 per share in the reported quarter compared to $0.02 in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings were $0.12 per share in Q3 FY17, beating analysts' estimates of $0.10.

Segment Details

Parsley's Oil Sales segment's revenues were $198.87 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $112.71 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 76.45%. The segment's net production volume was 4,342 MBbls in the reported quarter compared to 3,917 MBbls in Q3 FY16.

The Natural Gas Sales segment's revenues surged 84.47% to $15.60 million in the reported quarter compared to $8.46 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's net production volume was 6,265 MMcf in Q3 FY17 compared to 5,421 MMcf in Q3 FY16.

The Natural Gas Liquid Sales segment's revenues were $26.55 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $10.77 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 146.69%. The segment's net production volume was 1,194 MBbls in the reported quarter compared to 1,069 MBbls in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

Parsley had a long-term debt balance of $1.49 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.04 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company issued $700.00 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027 in October 2017. It had approximately $1.90 billion of liquidity, which consisted of $934.00 million of cash on hand, and an undrawn amount of $997.30 million on the Company's revolver.

Cash Matters

Parsley had cash and cash equivalents of $242.55 million on September 30, 2017, compared to $571.76 million on September 30, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $491.26 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $175.20 million in Q3 FY16. The Company reported capital expenditure of $307.00 million in Q3 FY17, inclusive of $281.00 million for drilling and completion, and $26.00 million for facilities and infrastructure. Parsley repurchased 5,664 shares at an average price of $28.80 for a total consideration of $1.63 million in July 2017. The Company incurred $42.20 million in Q3 FY17, due to the acquisition of leasehold acreage.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Parsley anticipates capital expenditure to be in the range of $1.35 billion - $1.55 billion, which would translate to an oil production of 67.5 - 72.5 MBo per day.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Parsley Energy's stock slightly advanced 0.49%, ending the trading session at $26.84.

Volume traded for the day: 3.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.46%; previous three-month period - up 1.63%; and past six-month period - up 2.80%

After yesterday's close, Parsley Energy's market cap was at $8.61 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 372.78.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

