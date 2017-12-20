Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Genpact's Robust Q3 Results Outshone Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=G. The Company posted its financial results on November 07, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The New York-based Company reported a 9% y-o-y growth in its revenue, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 23% y-o-y, both outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Genpact reported total revenues of $708.82 million compared to $648.78 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had expected the Company to report total revenues of $686 million.

The BPO Company recorded net income of $73.75 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the reported quarter, which came in above the $68.92 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, recorded in Q3 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net income came in at $0.46 per diluted common share for Q3 FY17 compared to $0.37 per diluted common share in the year-ago same quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $0.40 per diluted common share.

Operating Metrics

In Q3 FY17, the Company's cost of revenue was $429.19 million compared to $392.43 million in Q3 FY16. Genpact posted a gross profit of $279.63 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $256.35 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased to $172.10 million during Q3 FY17 versus $156.97 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, adjusted income from operations increased to $115.94 million, or 16.4% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17 from $104.21 million, or 16.1% of total revenues, in Q3 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first nine months ended September 30, 2017, Genpact generated $263.69 million in cash from operations compared to $236.00 million in the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2016. Genpact had $440.06 million in cash and cash equivalents as on September 30, 2017, compared to $422.62 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debts increased to $1.02 billion as on September 30, 2017, from $698.15 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY17, Genpact anticipates revenue to be in the range $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion, growing approximately 6%, or 7% on a constant currency basis. The Company's adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be approximately 15.7%, and adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.59 and $1.60.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Genpact's stock marginally climbed 0.06%, ending the trading session at $32.66.

Volume traded for the day: 960.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.45%; previous three-month period - up 15.57%; past twelve-month period - up 36.03%; and year-to-date - up 34.18%

After yesterday's close, Genpact's market cap was at $6.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.74.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

