USA Real Estate Holding Company (USTC) and AppSwarm, Inc. (SWRM) Finalize Joint Venture Agreement to Launch Global Bitcoin Mobile Wallet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / USA Real Estate Holding Co (OTC PINK: USTC) is pleased to announce today that the Company has finalized a Joint Venture Agreement with AppSwarm, Inc. (SWRM), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, to develop a Global P2P Bitcoin Mobile Wallet. Both Companies will own 50/50 interest in the technology.

An overview of some of the services and capabilities provided by SWRM will include the following: Registration, login/logout, forgot password, receipts, Payment gateway credential, Fully Integrated Analytics, KYC & AML protocols, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Funds and Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency transfer, Merchant Payments, QR code and QR pay.

Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC, stated, "We are excited to work with SWRM to launch our global P2P Bitcoin Mobile Wallet. SWRM has more than 30 years of experience of publishing mobile apps. We believe this partnership will allow both Companies to aggressively pursue opportunities in the rapidly growing FinTech and Bitcoin sector."

Ron Brewer, CEO of SWRM, stated, "This is an exciting partnership for both Companies while Bitcoin continued to rise in value this week as it reached ever-greater highs. And there is now growing interest from institutional investors as it continues to break its own records. The ETA for the launch of the application is mid of Q1 2018. Most of the technology we need is already in-house."

About APPSWARM:

We develop and publish mobile gaming and business apps, with a focus on accelerating the development of free to play mobile games and fast-track them to market. We partner with game and business developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchases through our publicly-traded company on the OTC Markets, ticker SWRM.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter twitter.com/AppSwarm

ABOUT USA REAL ESTATE HOLDING:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, Fintech companies and other emerging digital technologies. For more details visit us at www.usarealestateholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Bilal Shafi, CEO | info@usarealestateholding.com | Tel: 866-557-5745

SOURCE: USA Real Estate Holding Company