Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2018



Effective from 1 January 2018, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018:



Uncapped bonds DK0009507428, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 January 2018: 0.3810% pa DK0009510802, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 January 2018: 0.0010% pa DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2018: 0.3210% pa DK0009512501, (70D), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2018: 2.6700% pa DK0009796948, (22H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2018: -0.0290% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



