Global $1.3 Bn Superconducting Wire Market 2017-2022: Focus on Electronics, Energy, Scientific and Medical Equipment, Automotive & Others

The "Global Superconducting Wire Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global superconducting wire market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.54% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.310 billion by 2022, increasing from US$0.801 billion in 2016.

Increasing efficiency and improved transmission capabilities provided by the latest superconducting materials are driving the market for superconducting wires. Rapidly growing automotive and healthcare industry will further augment the growth of the superconducting wire market. However, high manufacturing and operating costs associated with superconducting wires will impede the market growth. Moreover, lack of skilled professionals will further restrain the market growth.



The major players discussed in this report include American Superconductor, Fujikura Ltd, Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc., Supercon, Inc., and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd among few others.



Segmentation



By Type

Low-Temperature superconducting wires

Medium-Temperature superconducting wires

High-Temperature superconducting wires

By Material

Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide (YBCO)

Bi-2212

Bi-2223

Others

By Application

Electronics

Energy

Scientific and Medical equipment

Automotive

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Material (US$ billion)



7. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



8. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



American Superconductor

Fujikura Ltd

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.

Supercon, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

SuperOx

THEVA Dnnschichttechnik GmbH

