Global $1.3 Bn Superconducting Wire Market 2017-2022: Focus on Electronics, Energy, Scientific and Medical Equipment, Automotive & Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Superconducting Wire Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global superconducting wire market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.54% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.310 billion by 2022, increasing from US$0.801 billion in 2016.
Increasing efficiency and improved transmission capabilities provided by the latest superconducting materials are driving the market for superconducting wires. Rapidly growing automotive and healthcare industry will further augment the growth of the superconducting wire market. However, high manufacturing and operating costs associated with superconducting wires will impede the market growth. Moreover, lack of skilled professionals will further restrain the market growth.
The major players discussed in this report include American Superconductor, Fujikura Ltd, Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc., Supercon, Inc., and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd among few others.
Segmentation
By Type
- Low-Temperature superconducting wires
- Medium-Temperature superconducting wires
- High-Temperature superconducting wires
By Material
- Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide (YBCO)
- Bi-2212
- Bi-2223
- Others
By Application
- Electronics
- Energy
- Scientific and Medical equipment
- Automotive
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings of the Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
6. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Material (US$ billion)
7. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
8. Global Superconducting Wire Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- American Superconductor
- Fujikura Ltd
- Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.
- Supercon, Inc.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- SuperOx
- THEVA Dnnschichttechnik GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7vp3b/global_1_3_bn?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716