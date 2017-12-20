

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - TARIS Biomedical LLC, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said that the companies have entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of TARIS' investigational product, TAR-200 (GemRIS), in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo (nivolumab).



The Phase 1b trial will evaluate the combination in patients with Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) who are scheduled for radical cystectomy. In conjunction with this collaboration, Bristol-Myers Squibb also made an equity investment in TARIS.



Bladder cancer affects more than 2.7 million patients worldwide, and is among one of the most expensive types of cancers to treat on a per-patient lifetime basis. Few options are available to treat MIBC, which often may metastasize and leads to death.



